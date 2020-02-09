Scream-a-geddon gets ready to open

Fall doesn’t officially start until September 22, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your Halloween screams in now.

DADE CITY, Fla — If the ongoing pandemic hasn't rattled your nerves enough, haunted houses will start opening this month.

Dade City’s “Scream-A-Geddon” starts next week on Friday, September 11.

The Haunted destination has made changes because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Capacity is cut in half, everyone must wear a face covering and everyone will have their temperature taken before entering the park.

There are six haunted attractions, Zombie Paintball assault and a haunted midway.

You can get your tickets now here.

