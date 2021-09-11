Season 38 of 'Jeopardy!' returns Monday with familiar face kicking off 19th straight game

Matt Amodio will be going for his 19th straight win.

TAMPA, Fla. — Long-running "Jeopardy!" champion Matt Amodio is returning to the stage next week to kick off another season.

On Monday, Sep. 13, America's favorite game show returns for season 38. Amodio will be attempting to win his 19th straight game that day. So far, he's won $574,801 over the course of 18 games.

Amodia is currently third all-time on the show's highest winning list. He sits behind two of the gameshow's legends, James Holzhauer who has won $2,462,216 and Ken Jennings who has won $2,520,700.