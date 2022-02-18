SeaWorld Orlando's newest roller coaster 'Ice Breaker' opens to the public

The theme park says the ride features the steepest beyond-vertical drop in the state of Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Guests visiting SeaWorld Orlando now have a new thrill ride to enjoy with the addition of "Ice Breaker" to the theme park's roller coaster lineup.

The Arctic themed-ride, said to be named after the icy Arctic summits, is the Orlando park's first launch coaster and features four launches, both forward and backward.

According to a press release, "Ice Breaker" also features the steepest beyond-vertical drop in the state of Florida, with a 93-feet tall spike and 100-degree angle.

"The thrills continue as riders fly over a near-vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills," SeaWorld Orlando wrote.

Visitors will be able to find the new coaster across from the Wild Arctic exhibit. It is also situated near the park's Glacier Bar and Altitude Burger.

ICE BREAKER GRAND OPENING https://t.co/DPJpgNpXnp — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) February 18, 2022

“Ice Breaker is a one-of-a-kind thrill ride which complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly. With the opening of Ice Breaker, SeaWorld features the most coasters in a single theme park in Orlando and we are excited to introduce the rest of our guests to this highly anticipated coaster today," Park President Kyle Miller said in a statement.