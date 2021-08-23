SeaWorld Orlando's Ice Breaker roller coaster set to open in 2022

The latest roller coaster will give riders "thrills and chills."

ORLANDO, Fla. — The date is set for the "coolest" new roller coaster to open at SeaWorld Orlando.

According to a press release, guests will be able to ride the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida when they board Ice Breaker beginning February 2022.

The thrill ride, named after the icy Arctic summits, has four launches, goes backward, and reaches a 93-foot tall spike before dropping riders at a 100-degree angle.

“We recognize there was a lot of anticipation and excitement for this new ride, and then due to the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, the opening was delayed.” said park President Kyle Miller, “We apologize for this delay and thank our fans for their patience. We know that they are going to love this one-of-a-kind thrill ride which complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly."

You'll need to stand 48-inches tall to enjoy the "thrills and chills" of Ice Breaker.