Sebastian Maniscalco brings the 'Nobody Does This' tour to Tampa

The comedian will take the stage at Amalie Arena on Nov 18.

TAMPA, Fla. — The award-winning comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will be giving the Tampa Bay area something to laugh about on Nov. 18, 2021, with the 'Nobody Does This Tour.'

The tour was named "the hottest comic in America" by the New York Times and is one of many successes that the multi-talented comedian has accumulated throughout his career.

The tour has also been recognized by both Billboard and Pollstar with top touring awards.

🏆 THE NOBODY DOES THIS ARENA TOUR 🏆 has just added 19 new cities!!



Pre-Sale starts Wednesday at 10am local time. Use code NOBODY.https://t.co/FEmiT0aEuu pic.twitter.com/3de46ftYQW — Sebastian Maniscalco (@SebastianComedy) July 26, 2021

Maniscalco has ventured into many things, from guest-hosting ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and has the title of "executive producer" for his comedy special 'Sebastian Maniscalco presents Pat McGann: When's Mom Gonna Be Home?

Aside from telling jokes, he has also set out and pursued a spot in the Food Network with his series, 'Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco' where he travels the world to explore food. The show is set to debut on Discovery+ on August 12.

If you want in on the Maniscalco experience, you can get your hands on tickets as soon as 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30 at Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices start at $39.75.