LAS VEGAS — What happens in Vegas – apparently doesn’t stay there anymore.

Sin City is reportedly replacing its popular slogan and revealing a new one on Sunday in a commercial during the Grammys.

ABC News reports rather than “What happens here, stays here,” the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is going with “What happens here, only happens here.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal says the chamber’s president and CEO previewed the new campaign last week during an event at Wynn Las Vegas.

“We don’t want our brand promise to be aspirational. We want it to be real. We want it to be authentic. We want people to think, ‘Yep, that is exactly how we feel about that,’ and we think it captures that,” Steve Hill said.

But the new what happens here has some really big shoes to fil.

According to the Review-Journal, the original has been widely considered one of the most successful campaigns in advertising history since its 2003 debut.

USA Today says to look for the big 60-second commercial around the time Aerosmith performs at the Grammys. Marquees along the strip will begin displaying the new slogan around the same time.

