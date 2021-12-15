Snoop Dogg set to DJ Tampa pool party

He'll perform under the moniker "DJ Snoopadelic."

TAMPA, Fla. — If you ever wanted to see Snoop Dogg on the turntable, you're in luck.

That's right, the d-o-double-g is making a pit stop in Tampa on Dec. 19 to DJ at WTR Pool ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints game.

The 17-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform his set at the Pied Piper Productions' Pregame Party from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. under the moniker "DJ Snoopadelic."

Other notable DJs who will perform alongside Snoop are Don Pablo, Joey Franchize and Prankstisci.

“There are very few names as notable and recognizable as Snoop Dogg,” said Mike Piper, owner and founder of Pied Piper Productions. “This weekend, he’ll be gracing Tampa with incredible sounds and energy as ‘DJ Snoopadelic,’ the same persona he brought to his Las Vegas residency.”

The pool, located at 7700 W. Courtney Campbell Causeway, has 16 fully-furnished cabanas that are available for reservation here.