TAMPA, Fla. — The word is Snoop Doggy Dogg will be performing at the end of December for Seminole Hard Rock Tampa's Tampa Bay Daylife pool party.

Rain or shine, the famous hip-hop artist DJ Snoopadelic, better known as Snoop Dogg, is set to put on a show on Sunday, Dec. 29 from noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets are being sold for around $40 and will be available at the Rock Shop or on Ticketmaster.com. VIP and Cabana reservations are available and interested guests are asked to call (813) 421-2582.

Guests must be 21 years or older to attend the concert. Click here for more information on the event.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, is one of the most well-known faces in the history of hip hop and rap music. He was originally discovered by Dr. Dre in 1992 and has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

The multi-talented artist has also appeared in several movies and shows, like Empire, The Simpsons, American Dad, Trailer Park Boys and Entourage.

Snoop Dogg has won several awards, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best Rap Video and Best Art Direction. He has also received 17 GRAMMY Award nominations and his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

