Snow Days return to The Florida Aquarium

Launch snowballs, build snow creatures and navigate through a maze at this family-friendly event.

TAMPA, Fla. — Looking for some winter fun in the Florida sun? You can find snow at The Florida Aquarium.

The "Snow Days" events are back with new, exciting twists. You can test your aim by launching snowballs off the aquarium’s TECO Deck. The goal is to hit all the pollution monsters looking to hurt our waterways.

You can also build your own snow creations. Just make sure you bring gloves to keep your hands warm.

The events will also feature a brand new Snow Maze at the Sea Star Pavilion. Snow will fall as you explore the twists and turns of the maze.

All "Snow Days" activities are included in your general admission ticket to the aquarium. They are free for aquarium members.

You can check out "Snows Days" during these times: