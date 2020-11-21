To celebrate being in the Tampa Bay area for two years, Sparkman Wharf has a weekend full of free, socially-distant activities planned.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been two years since Channelside Bay Plaza became Sparkman Wharf in Tampa.

All 180,000-square-feet is filled with shops, restaurants, breweries and offices. Events are scheduled all weekend along the waterfront to celebrate two years in the Tampa Bay area.

Free live music kicks off the festivities: On Saturday, Nov. 21 you can catch Taylor Reed on the Sparkman Stage from 3-5:15 p.m. Then Showpony will take over from 6-10 p.m. Impulse will perform Sunday, Nov. 22, from noon until 4 p.m.

Metropolitan Ministries will have its holiday tent set up from noon to 6 p.m. collecting donations for families in need this Thanksgiving.

Tonight, you can drive or float up for the Wheels to Water Floating Cinema. "Overboard" with Kurt Russel and Goldie Hawn is screening at 7 p.m. Tickets are free. If you're driving, you need to make a reservation online ahead of time.

Boaters are free to just pull up and drop anchor!

The fun wraps up Sunday, Nov. 22, with a free show by the Tampa Bay Water Ski Show team. Seating for the free show is first come, first served to keep up with social distancing guidelines. The world-record breaking tricks last from 3-4 p.m. Sunday.

City leaders are asking you to wear a mask and social distance if you plan on celebrating Sparkman Wharf's second anniversary.

