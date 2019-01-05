TAMPA, Fla. — "Florida's Ultimate Horror Convention" is making its way to Tampa.

The Spooky Empire Convention team says it has chosen Tampa due to the growing "dark side of comic con." The convention has become one of the largest horror conventions in the nation since its start in 2003 and claims to be "THE ULTIMATE weekend for horror fans of all ages."

The convention, more recently held in Orlando, has been hosted in Florida for the last 18 years, so the team says Tampa allows them to stay true to their roots while also remaining close to home for 2019.

Past conventions have featured horror-specific vendors, films, tattoo artists and festivals, music, costume contests, celebrity speakers from horror movies, and more.

This years' spoooooktacular event location? The Tampa Convention Center at 333 S. Franklin St.

Show floor hours are expected to be Thursday 5-9 pm, Friday 1 pm-9 pm, Saturday 11 am-8 pm, and Sunday 11 am-5 pm

The horror-filled event will be held from Thursday, Oct. 31, to Sunday, Nov. 3.

Click here to buy tickets.

