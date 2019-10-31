TAMPA, Fla. —

Spooky Empire brings four days of everything spooky and scary to the Tampa Convention Center this weekend.

One of the most popular horror conventions in the country typically hosts events in Orlando, but this year the organization makes its Tampa Bay debut. The convention opens on Halloween and runs through Sunday evening.

Spooky Empire’s celebrity list is stacked with horror stars.

One of the biggest draws this weekend will be Cassandra Peterson, known as Elvira, the famous mistress of the dark.

Horror fans will also be flocking to see Sam and Ted Raimi, the brothers behind the iconic “Evil Dead” film series. And, of course, Ash himself -- Bruce Campbell -- will also be there.

Other guests include Alice Cooper, Clive Barker (“Hellraiser”), Tony Todd (“Candyman”), Twisted Sister and the casts of “Friday the 13th Part VI” and “Hellbound: Hellraiser 2.”

Friday will have the annual Zombie Walk through the streets of downtown Tampa. Those interested in participating can meet at the Unlock Tampa Bay Visitors Center at 11 a.m. to get made up. The walk begins at 1 p.m. and slowly lumbers over to the Convention Center to open the doors for Spooky Empire.

Inside the convention, there’s also a tattoo festival, a horror film festival showcasing local and national creators, cosplay contests, an area to meet popular horror writers, a not-so-scary kids zone and a shadowcast showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Single-day tickets start at $20. There are also multi-day passes and a VIP package.

Spooky Empire runs 4-8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Find more information and to buy tickets, click here.

