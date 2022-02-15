New made-for-TV thriller is being filmed across Pinellas County beaches

Producers for the made for TV movie say filming has already begun.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — "Spring Break Nightmare" is the latest production being filmed in the Tampa Bay area.

According to producers, the thriller follows an up-and-coming pro surfer, Kayla, who is kidnapped during a trip. Her mother, Michelle, then sets forth on a desperate search for her daughter.

And, where exactly is all this taking place? Well, all along beaches in Pinellas County. Some of the locations being used in the film include Clearwater, Indian Rocks Beach, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Madeira Beach and Gulfport.

The movie is being directed by Dylan Vox, a man with several director credits for TV movies over the last year. It will also star Kristi Murdock as Michelle.