Tonight on "Wheel of Fortune," Tampa Bay area residents had an extra reason to root for a contestant.

Jerrica Stovall, of St. Petersburg, who oversees student life at the University of South Florida, spun the wheel on the classic game show.

She made it to the final game, but fell short when she couldn't come up with the answer "QUITE A BIT."

But don't feel bad for her. She won $42,035.

Stovall is a mother of two and loves to frequent thrift shops.

RELATED: 'Jeopardy James' returns to his winning ways, wins game No. 23

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.