'Stranger Things 4' to turn Halloween Horror Nights upside down in 2023

Vecna's terrifying grandfather clock is already counting down to the Sept. 1 opening.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween Horror Nights is returning for another year of supernatural terror at Universal Studios Orlando, and this time, it's turning things Upside Down.

One of this season's 10 haunted houses will bring Netflix's "Stranger Things 4" to life by sending guests "Running Up that Hill" on a mission to face the series' newest mind-invading villain, Vecna. Orlando will feel like Hawkins, Indiana, in the mid-1980s as groups follow characters like Elven, Max and Eddie through some of the show's most important landmarks (fingers crossed for that iconic Upside Down guitar solo.)

Guests will find themselves fending off Vecna's curse through Hawkins Lab, Creel House and, of course, the villain's blood-red mind liar.

“From the opening shots of ‘Stranger Things 4,’ episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights,” said John Murdy, the executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights.

And Vecna's terrifying grandfather clock is already counting down to the opening.

Halloween Horror Nights opens Sept. 1 and runs for a record-breaking 48 nights on select dates through Nov. 4.

Tickets are on sale now, ranging from $79.99 for a single-night ticket to $374.99 for the Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass which will give you access to all 48 nights of the event.

Other ticket options include:

$119.99 for the Express Pass to skip the line once at all haunted houses

$119.99 for the Behind-the-Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour, a lights-on look at all the houses

$179.99 for the Rush of Fear pass, giving access to 18 nights of the event

$229.99 for the Frequent Fear Pass, giving access to 30 nights of the event

$269.99 for the Frequent Fear Plus Pass, giving access to 40 nights of the event

$319.99 for the R.I.P. Tour, a guided tour with priority VIP entrance to all houses