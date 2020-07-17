Straz Center announces plans to combat racism

It will host a monthly town hall where people can share their stories and experiences of what it's like to be BIPOC.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Straz Center for the Performing Arts on Friday announced its own commitment to help fight racism.

“Today, I want to share with you our plans to put actions to words and prioritize systemic change,” Straz’s CEO Judy Lisi said in a statement. “Through an organizational commitment to anti-racism, we will meaningfully shift our organizational practices, forge authentic connections with our community, and engage in the national conversation surrounding social justice in our country.”

In the statement, Lisi explained the Straz will invest in its Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) program.

The Straz's Community Engagement team plans to host a monthly town hall, called Voices of the Community. It will be a safe space for people in the community to share their stories and experiences with the hopes to educate others who are interested in learning more about “Black lives and the contributions of the Black community.”

Each town hall will highlight a subject or piece created by a Black, Indigenous or Person of Color (BIPOC) artist.

The first Voices of the Community, titled A Call to Action, will be held at 8 p.m. on July 30 and will be streamed to Facebook.

As a way to unify the community and to “ensure civil rights for all, the Straz will also host #BlackStoriesMatter events.

The center is also taking steps to combat racism within its organization. Those initiatives include:

Diversify its recruitment and hiring practices.

Increased board member diversity.

Creating a mentorship program in arts administration for BIPOC.

Providing training and enrichment opportunities for internal BIPOC staff to encourage career advancement

Creating a Community Engagement External Advisory Committee

Expanding its partnerships throughout the community to provide arts education and social issue conversations in schools that serve BIPOC students and their families