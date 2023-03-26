Here's what Broadway shows are coming to the Straz Center for 2022-2023

The 2022-2023 lineup packs some big hitters with Wicked, Chicago and Hamilton.

TAMPA, Fla. — Broadway is back in full swing at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

Beginning in November, an eight-show series will return to the stage in Tampa with two "special return engagements."

The 2022-2023 lineup packs some big hitters with Wicked, Chicago, Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird and Hamilton set to dazzle Tampa Bay area theater-lovers.

“Touring Broadway is back in Tampa in a big, big way,” said Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi. “We’ve got an astonishing season planned that includes audience favorites, award winners, R&B, rock & roll and a couple of shows that were originally announced for the 2020-2021 slate and postponed due to the pandemic."

Here's when each show will take the stage:

Six: Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2022

Hadestown: Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2022

Tina- The Tina Turner Musical: Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2023

Chicago: Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2023

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird: April 11 to April 16, 2023

Ain't Too Proud: May 2 to May 7, 2023

Jagged Little Pill: May 16 to May 21, 2023

Shear Madness: Feb. 15 to April 8, 2023

Hamilton: Dec. 28, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023

Wicked: March 8 to March 26, 2023

“This line-up truly is the best of Broadway, and we can’t wait to share it with Tampa Bay area audiences," Lisi said.

Current Bank of America Broadway at The Straz season ticket holders will receive renewal invoices during the week of March 7 and have until April 26 to renew to guarantee their seats.

Anyone interested in becoming a season ticket holder can still do so. The Straz Center says the eight-show package ranges from $258.50 to $793.20.

Ticket packages can be purchased online or by contacting the Straz Center's ticket sales office at 813-229-7827 for local callers and 800-955-1045 for those outside the area.