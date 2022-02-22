'Wicked' tour will return to Tampa in 2023

The musical is heading back to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

TAMPA, Fla. — Broadway's fifth-longest-running production is returning to Tampa.

The pandemic forced the touring version of Wicked to postpone performances in January 2021. Now, those have been rescheduled for March 8-26, 2023 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

Currently being made into a feature film, Wicked tells the story of what happened in the Land of Oz before Dorothy showed up. It centers around the unlikely friendship between the misunderstood "wicked" witch, Elphaba, and the popular "good" witch, Glinda.

Actress Brittney Johnson recently made history on Valentine's Day when she became the first Black woman to play Glinda full-time on Broadway. She descended from the bubble once occupied by Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role in the musical. Chenoweth's original co-star, Idina Menzel, won a Tony for her performance as Elphaba.

Wicked began touring again in the summer of 2021, becoming the first Broadway hit to do so following pandemic shut-downs.

Straz donors and season ticket subscribers are currently able to buy priority tickets for the 2023 Wicked performances in Tampa. A limited pre-sale will begin Feb. 24 for those who had tickets to the original 2021 performances that were halted. Group sales will also begin that date.