Straz Center will drop face covering rule, though some shows will require masks anyway

The new policy takes effect on March 7.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Straz Center for the Performing Arts will drop its COVID-19 mask mandate after ending its negative test or vaccine requirement just weeks earlier.

Beginning March 7, the theater complex will stop requiring audience members to cover their faces.

"Those needing to be masked to protect their unique health condition(s) are welcomed to do so," The Straz wrote in a healthy and safety update on its website.

It should be noted that certain touring productions or events might have their own independent pandemic-related requirements. If those differ from Straz policies, the theater center says ticket holders will be notified in advance.

An example is Disney's "Frozen," which arrives March 23. In a notice on its website, the Straz explains that Disney is currently asking all audience members to mask up.

Although masks will now be optional for many other shows, various health precautions will stay in place for Straz audiences. According to the facility's web page, they include:

Indoor air filtration HVAC systems have been enhanced since the beginning of the pandemic. At the Straz, there's a new filtration system with recommended MERV-13 filters and bi-polar ionization. Outdoor air dampers have been renovated, and humidity and CO2 sensors have been added.

Sanitization Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the building. The Straz says all areas are thoroughly cleaned before and after performances.

Touchless technology E-tickets added to your digital wallet allow you to enter seamlessly. Digital copies of the programs are available in the free Straz app. Retail and food locations take cashless payments, and the restrooms have touch-free fixtures.

