Straz Center's Morsani Hall to reopen this weekend with 'Swan Lake'

This marks the first major, multi-performance show in the Straz Center's main theater since reopening.

TAMPA, Fla — Closures and postponements during the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on the Tampa arts and live entertainment community. But now, theater-lovers have a reason to celebrate.

The Straz Center will be hosting its first major, multi-performance show at the Carol Morsani Hall this weekend since it closed last year due to coronavirus guidelines.

And, the 2,610-seat opera house is making its return with a ballet classic. Four performances of Next Generation Ballet’s Swan Lake are scheduled for this Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9.

The ballet follows the beautiful story of Odette, a woman trapped in a swan’s body by an evil sorcerer’s spell.

The capacity for each performance of Swan Lake is limited to fewer than 700 people inside the 2,600 seat Morsani Hall. This will allow for socially distant seating configurations between groups.

Tickets begin at $85.50 for a pod of two and can be purchased at StrazCenter.org or by calling 813-229-7827 for local calls or 800-955-1045 for those calling from outside the Tampa area.

Guests will be required to wear two-layer disposable or reusable face masks in order to enter the theater. The Straz Center will not permit neck gaiters, bandanas, face shields, or masks with vents.

The theater will also be implementing increased sanitation efforts and encourages touchless entry with e-tickets, which are available on the Straz Center app.

A full list of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines is available on the Straz Center website.

Upcoming performances at the Straz Center include Tootsie, CATS, and

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.