16th annual St. Petersburg Sunscreen Film Festival dusts off the red carpet

More than 100 short and feature films were shown across the four-day event.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg film festival brought back the glitz and glamour of the big screen this past week, after a year when most movie lovers were forced to enjoy cinema from the small screen.

The St. Petersburg Sunscreen Film Festival dusted off and rolled out the red carpet for its 16th annual event. More than 30 feature films and 130 short films were shown from April 29 to May 2 at AMC Theaters Sundial.