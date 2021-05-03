16th annual St. Petersburg Sunscreen Film Festival dusts off the red carpet

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg film festival brought back the glitz and glamour of the big screen this past week, after a year when most movie lovers were forced to enjoy cinema from the small screen.
The St. Petersburg Sunscreen Film Festival dusted off and rolled out the red carpet for its 16th annual event. More than 30 feature films and 130 short films were shown from April 29 to May 2 at AMC Theaters Sundial.
When the festival wrapped, more than a dozen awards were passed out. Those winners included:
- Best Narrative Feature - "Electric Jesus" Directed by Chris White
- Best Director – Roy Saringo & Katie Combs for “Filtered”
- The Dave Barrett Cinematography Award – “The Cove” Directed by Robert Enriquez
- The Alan Armstrong Service Award – Julie Chalhoub
- The Dale Pople Sci Fi Film Award – “Patch” Directed by Jamie Parslow
- Best Webseries – “The Only Decision the Counts” Directed by Charles Belvin
- Breakthrough Streaming Series – “Life’s Rewards” produced by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, St. Pete/Clearwater Film Commission and VISIT FLORIDA
- Best Documentary Feature – “More than Miyagi” Directed by Kevin Derek
- Best Short Documentary – “The Fish Don’t Care When it Rains” Directed by Jennifer Msumba
- Best Short Film – “Overlord” Directed by Stephen Hancock
- Best Animated Short – “Would Have” Directed by Dave Siegel
- Best Florida Film – “The Ivory League: Confessions of a Black Faculty” Directed by Ryan Watson
- Best High School Film – “Black Sheep” Directed by Max Losson
- Best College Film – “Window” Directed by Danne Lacancellera
- Best Foreign Short Film – “Paese Che Vai-When in Rome” – Directed by Luca Padrini
- Best Foreign Feature Film – “The Cave” Directed by Tom Waller
