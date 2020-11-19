x
Tampa's Sunset Music Festival rescheduled for 2021

The Sunset Music Festival was originally set to happen on Memorial Day this year, then was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: WTSP
People attend Sunset Music Festival in 2017.

TAMPA, Fla — The Sunset Music Festival in Tampa has announced its new dates.

The music festival at Raymond James Stadium will take place over Memorial Day weekend, May 29 & 30, 2021.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. 

The Sunset Music Festival was originally set to happen on Memorial Day this year, then was pushed back to July because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The music festival was rescheduled for December 26 and 27 of this year but has been pushed back to 2021. 

The lineup and more information can be found online.

Anyone who is not able to make the new dates will be emailed by the festival's organizer, according to the Sunset Music Festival Facebook page.

