TAMPA, Fla. — Jimel Atkins went from playing football at USF to pursuing a career in acting.

"I played sports first but lost my passion after a few injuries set me back, and then I was like I want to go back to the thing that really connected with my soul," said Atkins.

You can watch Atkins on-screen in seven episodes of the show "David Makes Man." He's working alongside executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Michael B. Jordan, not to mention Emmy Award-nominated actress Phylicia Rashad.

"To be a part of the show with Michael B. Jordan, and have Oprah there, this is easily one of my fondest accomplishments," said Atkins.

The series was shot in Orlando and is set to premiere on the Oprah Winfrey Network in August.

"I find it to be very important that people know what a gem this Tampa-Orlando area is! If it wasn't for this area, I wouldn't have this opportunity," said Atkins.

“David Makes Man” premieres 10 p.m. Aug. 14. You can also keep up with Jimel on social media here.

