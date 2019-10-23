The Tampa Bay Rays and Walmart have found themselves in the middle of a playful Twitter spat.

Things started on Oct. 17 when CBS Sports reporter Pete Blackburn retweeted and commented on a tweet calling him the "Walmart version of Andy Dalton," quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, by a Twitter user.

“I....I think this guy is saying I look like Andy Dalton? ....and I'm a worse-looking version of Andy Dalton?” Blackburn wrote on Twitter.

The next day is when Walmart got involved telling Blackburn:

To which the Tampa Bay Rays Twitter account fired back with, “watch your tone, Wally World.”

A second Twitter user joined the conversation saying that the Rays v Walmart is "peak 2019" and that he was "here for it!'

Walmart who takes a very active approach on Twitter was quick to deliver another blow to the Rays.

“Probably won’t need to be here long-- the Rays have already gone home 😉,” they said in a tweet.

Though, it does seem that the Rays did get in the last word in on Tuesday night, for now.

Will this back-and-forth continue through the week? Who will officially get the last word?

I guess we all will just have to wait and see.

