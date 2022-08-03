Tampa Bay Women's Expo to be held April 16

The expo is free to attend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a new expo coming to town that is all about the ladies.

The Tampa Bay Women's Expo, presented by the Tampa Bay Times, promises a fun-filled and interactive day where you can immerse yourself in health and wellness, self-care, shopping, seminars and more.

"Grab your sister, mother, and your best girlfriends and join us the Largest Women’s show in the area," the expo wrote in a press release.

The Tampa Bay Women's Expo is free to attend and all members of the family are welcome. There will also be no charge for parking and a swag bag awaiting the first 500 guests.

"With unique exhibits focused on you, there is plenty to indulge in. Enjoy the best shopping, interactive games, and beauty and cosmetic services, travel opportunities, Tampa Bay has to offer," a press release reads.