TAMPA, Fla. — The day John Chambrone asked Richard Owen to marry him will be remembered forever. The couple said "I do" on Oct. 12 at Comic-Con in Chicago, with actress Brie Larson there to witness it all.

"I heard her say, 'Congratulations,' and I turned around to say, 'Thank you,' and she started to tear up," Owen said.

The two waited hours in line to meet Larson, along with other Marvel superstars like Tom Holland, Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth and Jake Gyllenhaal.

"I had been dying to meet her and when we met, I hugged her, said hi and got on the other side of her and turned around to Richard and said, 'Richard, I love you more than Captain Marvel -- will you marry me?" Chambrone said.

Their special moment was shared on Twitter and has gotten more than 50 thousand retweets.

"I grew up in East Tennessee, its the in middle of the Bible belt. This is something I always dreamed of, getting married and meeting someone to spend the rest of my life with, but I didn't know if it would ever happen," Owen said.

Chambrone is a longtime comic book fan and serves as the president of Bear Soup Tampa and entertainment chair for Tampa Pride. He and Owen, a CNA who plans to being nursing school in the spring, met in May and saw Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” on their first official date.

The two live together in Tampa and plan to have a beach wedding in Tampa Bay. John and Richard would love to extend Larson an invite to their big day!

