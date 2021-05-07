3 Tampa Bay area Regal Theatres reopen Friday

Movie buffs can finally get back in theatres, but not without following safety guidelines.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tired of watching movies from home? We've got some good news.

Three Tampa Bay area Regal movie theatres are reopening to the public on Friday after they were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Movie buffs can enjoy screenings of "Mortal Kombat," "Wrath of Man" and "Godzilla vs. Kong" along with a full lineup of additional titles on the big screen at three locations in the area.

As the theatres reopen, Regal says it is continuing to prioritize the health and safety of moviegoers and employees. That means a whole new list of COVID-19 guidelines.

Here's what guests can expect:

Face coverings -- Masks or face coverings are required in all theatre lobbies, auditoriums, and restrooms. Guests may only remove their masks when eating or drinking while seated in the auditorium. Masks will be provided for guests who arrive at the theatre without one.

-- Masks or face coverings are required in all theatre lobbies, auditoriums, and restrooms. Guests may only remove their masks when eating or drinking while seated in the auditorium. Masks will be provided for guests who arrive at the theatre without one. Mobile concessions -- Along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests can purchase concession items on the app while in-theatre. A reduced menu offering is available for now.

-- Along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests can purchase concession items on the app while in-theatre. A reduced menu offering is available for now. Distancing -- Regal's ticket reservation system will leave two empty seats between groups, or 1 seat at locations with recliners. Theatres will also be circulating more fresh air throughout auditoriums.

-- Regal's ticket reservation system will leave two empty seats between groups, or 1 seat at locations with recliners. Theatres will also be circulating more fresh air throughout auditoriums. Cast member health screenings-- Employees will be required to wear masks, undergo health screenings, and wash their hands every 30 to 60 minutes depending on their role.

More information on theatre safety protocols is available on Regal's website.