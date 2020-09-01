TAMPA, Fla. — Gabi Roque started singing when she was nine and was introduced to music through her mom, who also had a passion for singing.

Roque moved to Tampa for college where she graduated at 22 years old. She is originally from New York.

"I am a year out of college, I run my own freelance business and I do music," Roque said.

As a self-taught musician with experience playing the piano and guitar, Roque decided to compose a song from scratch in an hour.

"I was surfing on Youtube, like I always do, and saw this artist name Music By Blanks did this and wanted to give it a try," Roque said.

She composed the music on her computer, wrote the lyrics from start to finish, and did all of the technical work to give the music professional sound quality--all from the comfort of her home.

" I do it all. I am my own marketing person, I make my own music videos, I film my own music videos, I edit my own music videos, I mix and record my own songs," Roque said.

Once an hour passed, "I love me," was born and the song was put on social media.

"There's no better time than now for independent artists to set up their own equipment and make their own music. You can reach millions of people online without a label," Roque said.

Sharing her music-making process on social media, Roque said she hopes that her fearless approach to music will inspire others to make their own opportunity.

"If I am going to create something I want people to see it, I want people to get inspired by it and be inspired to do other amazing things," Roque said.

