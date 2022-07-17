Former 'Tanked' star helps launch interactive marine life decals

SlapItOn offers animal decals that peel on and off your wall that show you an educational video about the animal when you scan the decal through the app.

TAMPA, Fla. — You probably know Brett Raymer from 'Tanked', his hit show on animal planet, where he installed giant aquariums for the likes of Shaq and Tracy Morgan.

He's even worked on some aquariums in the Bay Area for the show.

“The RumFish grill, which is an amazing aquarium, and its sister aquarium, which is at the airport,” said Raymer.

But these days, he's focused on a new project.

"SlapItOn is aquarium decals, individual fish that you can actually peel off and create a decorative aquarium on your wall," explained Raymer.

The decals work through their app, SlapItOnAR. By scanning a decal through the app, users are shown an educational video about the specific animal, narrated by Raymer himself.

"This could be a great learning tool for kids. I mean, for anyone. Because if you don't know, you don't know, right?" said Raymer. "So we're giving you information on animals that you probably don't really unless you're a hobbyist or you're aquarist or you're really into animals."

The decals and video are all of real animals shot by Laura and Dave Howard who run a Tampa-based underwater ocean photography company called Oceans of Images Photography.

"We started Oceans of Images photography in 1996, doing still images where we would scuba dive all over the world. Australia, Yap, Solomon Islands. Very unique places.” Said Laura.

A team effort to create a brand new product that may soon be coming to an office or a classroom near you.