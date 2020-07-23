x
Taylor Swift dropping 8th studio album Thursday at midnight

Calling all Taylor Swift fans!
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Taylor Swift has announced her eighth studio album will be released Thursday, July 23 at midnight ET. 

Swift made the announcement on Facebook and Twitter Thursday morning shortly after 8 a.m. ET.  

The pop star said the album, titled "folklore," will be "an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."

According to the post, the album will include 16 songs, one of which is a collaboration with indie folk band Bon Iver.

"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the tiems we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift wrote. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with."

This is the first time Swift has released a new studio album one year after her last. "Lover" was released in August 2019 and featured four singles: "Me!," You Need to Calm Down," "Lover" and "The Man."

