James Holzhauer's "Jeopardy!" reign shows no signs of stopping.
On Wednesday's episode, he won his 25th game. He won $71,885 to make his total winning $1,939,027.
The professional gambler is getting closer to all-time champ computer programmer Ken Jennings, who won $2,520,700 in 74 games in 2004.
What other people are reading right now:
- Video appears to show somebody taking a bath in the kitchen sink at a Florida Wendy's
- City trying to force RV lot to take down giant US flag
- Florida mom finds her baby girl dead in a daycare van
- Accused St. Pete Beach wedding crasher caught on camera
- 154 people arrested in human trafficking, prostitution sting in Polk County
►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.