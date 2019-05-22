James Holzhauer's "Jeopardy!" reign shows no signs of stopping.

On Wednesday's episode, he won his 25th game. He won $71,885 to make his total winning $1,939,027.

The professional gambler is getting closer to all-time champ computer programmer Ken Jennings, who won $2,520,700 in 74 games in 2004.

