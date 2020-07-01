LOS ANGELES — Alex Trebek has a message of support for Congressman John Lewis as both fight pancreatic cancer.

Trebek said as the new year begins, they should focus on completing 2020 as cancer survivors. The Georgia Democrat announced his diagnosis of advanced pancreatic cancer in late December.

“Jeopardy!” host Trebek made his illness public last March and has shared his progress and setbacks.

For his part, Lewis said he "plans to continue to serve the people of the 5th Congressional District of Georgia" while undergoing cancer treatment. He is well known for his roles during the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

Trebek continues hosting the quiz show, and took on a special prime-time contest as well. “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” with top contestants Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, begins airing Tuesday on ABC.

