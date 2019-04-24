It’s amazing no significant characters have died two episodes into the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

It’s likely to change in the third episode of the season in the "Battle of Winterfell."

Well-respected gambling website Oddshark has even put out a wager on whether the first living character will be killed in the Batte of Winterfell before or after 9:15 p.m. ET Sunday.

Here’s who is likely to die:

Tormund

It’s amazing Tormund survived the Wall collapsing after the Night King and the White Walkers knocked it down.

Tormund had several hilarious lines in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” He’s the favorite to die in the third episode.

It looks like not even giant’s milk can save Tormund. Game of Thrones fans could watch several renditions of Tormund explaining why he has the nickname Giantsbane, like the Joker asking whether people want to know how he got his scars in The Dark Knight.

Jorah Mormont

Jorah could have saved himself if he had convinced Daenerys to let him become the hand of the queen instead of Tyrion.

He’s tied with Tormund as the favorite to die in the third episode.

Samwell Tarly offered Jorah his family’s sword, which is made of Valyrian steel. Jorah will need it in the battle with the White Walkers.

Samwell Tarly

Sam is the first person to kill a White Walker, he saved Gilly several times, killed Thenns, saved Jorah from greyscale and stole multiple books.

Can Sam find a way to survive again?

Gendry and Arya Stark

Perhaps this could signal the end of the Stark-Baratheon relationship, but if Cersei Lannister can get pregnant for however old she is, couldn’t Arya too?

Could a potential child between Arya and Gendry extend their families’ lineage? Remember, Daenerys claims she can’t get pregnant.

Ser Davos Seaworth

The show gave Davos a proper send off. The girl Davos hands bowls of soup looked eerily similar to Shireen Baratheon.

In previous seasons, Shireen was burned alive by her father, Stannis.

This scene was an homage to previous seasons.

Ser Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister

Since Jaime knighted Brienne of Tarth, what other purpose do these characters serve with only four episodes left in the season?

Plus, Bran Stark cautions against thinking beyond the Battle of Winterfell when Jaime finally apologizes for throwing him out of a window in the show’s premiere episode.

However, some believe Jaime still must kill Cersei later in the season. Could Tyrion do that instead? He's also Cersei's little brother at least to our knowledge. Some believe Tyrion is actually a Targaryen.

The Hound

I’m not sure about Sandor Clegane's survival, but fans have clamored for the Hound to fight his brother, the Mountain. Perhaps the creators of Game of Thrones will reward fans’ patience with a long-awaited Clegane Bowl in a later episode.

The Mountain is currently in King’s Landing with Cersei.

Theon Greyjoy

Perhaps Theon aka Reek can redeem himself by luring the Night King to Bran in the Godswood.

Theon betrayed House Stark by stealing Winterfell in previous seasons.

On Oddssharks' list of characters likely to die, Theon is the third favorite.

Grey Worm

It seems any time a Game of Thrones character makes a promise about seeing someone else again, he or she dies.

Grey Worm promising Missandei they’ll go the beach again felt like it. The two shared a heartfelt kiss before Grey Worm marched into battle.

Edd

“And now our watch begins.”

Edd, Sam and Jon Snow are the only three left from the original Night’s Watch. Surely all three won't survive the Battle of Winterfell.

Podrick

Apparently, "Jenny's Song" foreshadows how the rest of the season will play out.

Fans will miss Podrick's encounters with Tyrion and Brienne. Cheers to Podrick.

Previous: 'Game of Thrones': A love letter to characters who will probably die soon

What other people are reading right now:

Mark Bergin is a journalist with 10News WTSP. Like him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter and Instagram. You can also email him at mbergin@wtsp.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.