'Big Brother' 25 starts next month, but you can get a sneak peek of the season before that

The next season of "Big Brother" premieres on Aug. 2, but fans won't have to wait that long to get a sneak peek of the house and this summer's big twist.

LOS ANGELES — Hey, houseguests.

After a long, Julie Chen-less summer, "Big Brother" 25 is finally set to return next month.

Fans can look forward to another full season of competition, backstabbing and secret alliances with a whole new group in the Big Brother house. Plus, because it's the 25th anniversary, the folks at CBS have a little something extra in store for us.

Here's everything you need to know about about the upcoming season.

When does Big Brother start?

The 25th season of "Big Brother" premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, with a 90-minute live move-in event.

What days will Big Brother air?

Weekly episodes will air Sundays and Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET with live eviction episodes on Thursdays from 9-10 p.m. ET.

Then, once CBS' revised fall schedule kicks in, "Big Brother" will shift to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 p.m. on Sundays.

How can I get a preview of Big Brother 2023?

Because it's the 25th anniversary of the long-running reality show, CBS is airing a "Big Brother" 25th Anniversary Celebration special at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Hosted by "Entertainment Tonight's" Nischelle Turner from the "Big Brother" house, the special will pull footage from the vault of iconic feuds, rivalries, showmances, houseguests and blindsides from the past 24 seasons.

Host Julie Chen Moonves will also interview past winners including Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, Jordan Lloyd, Xavier Prather and Rachel Reilly, as well as other fan favorites like Azah Awasum, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Frankie Grande, Tiffany Mitchell, Janelle Pierzina, Danielle Reyes, Kaysar Ridha, Jeff Schroeder and Brendon Villegas.

At the end, viewers will get an exclusive preview of season 25 including a sneak peek of the "Big Brother" house and clues about this summer's big twist.

Why is there a late start date for Big Brother?

"Big Brother" typically starts in June or July but has been shifted to August this year due to CBS' planning for the writer's strike, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The network reportedly pushed original content later in the summer in case the strike affects production for scripted shows in the fall.

Where can I watch Big Brother?

The new season of "Big Brother" will air live on CBS with episodes available to stream live and on-demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.