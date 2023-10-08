'Big Brother' houseguest removed for saying racial slur on live feeds

Luke Valentine's departure from the show will be addressed during Thursday night's live episode, CBS producers said.

LOS ANGELES — A "Big Brother" houseguest has been ousted from the show after he was caught on camera saying a racial slur.

Luke Valentine, a 30-year-old illustrator from Florida, was caught on the reality show's 24/7 live feeds saying the N-word in a casual conversation with other contestants, a moment that prompted immediate backlash online.

"Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur," CBS producers said in a statement. "He has been removed from the house."

Valentine's departure from the show will be addressed during Thursday night's live episode, the statement continued.

In videos of the moment circulating online, Valentine, who is white, can be seen covering his mouth and laughing after saying the slur as fellow houseguests Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli appeared to stare in shock. "Dude...anyways," Valentine continued.

"It wasn't what you thought I was gonna say. I was gonna call him a narwhal," Valentine joked to houseguest Jared Fields.

Fans and former "Big Brother" contestants reacted online, calling for the show to take accountability and remove Valentine.

Andy Herren, the winner of "Big Brother" season 15, called on production to "do the right thing" and discussed how the show has handled similar instances of racism in the past.

Production loves hiding racism and homophobia and transphobia when straight white men are involved. Hoping they actually do the right thing and address Luke’s comment. The way it so casually came out of his mouth is really upsetting. #BB25 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) August 9, 2023

A history of racist comments on Big Brother

During season 15, houseguest Aaryn Gries was caught on camera saying multiple racist and homophobic comments, including telling an Asian American contestant to, "Shut up and go make some rice." Gries was not removed by the show's producers but rather was voted out by the houseguests during the show's regular eviction episode. It wasn't until then that she was questioned by host Julie Chen-Moonves about her comments.

More recently, during season 24, houseguest Kyle Capener earned the nickname "KKKyle" by viewers online for suggesting forming an all-white alliance after growing suspicious that BIPOC members of the house were secretly working together. He later admitted to the other contestants that he was wrong for subconsciously grouping them together. Shortly after, Capener was unanimously voted out of the game.

Capener's comments came after six houseguests made history during season 23 for forming a secret alliance called "The Cookout" to ensure that a Black person would win "Big Brother" for the first time.

After Valentine was removed from the house, viewers online commended CBS for sending a message that offensive comments will not be tolerated.