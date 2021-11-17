Bobby Bones to host 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' on CBS

Catch the celebration starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 on 10 Tampa Bay.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ring in the new year with performances from some of country music's biggest stars on "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash."

The live special, hosted by TV and radio personality Bobby Bones and co-hosted by "Entertainment Tonight's" Rachel Smith, will air starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 on CBS. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The five-hour broadcast will feature performances from Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band.

The celebration will also span multiple time zones, with a traditional countdown at midnight eastern time and the Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight central time.

“I’m so excited to celebrate and host New Year’s Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned,” Bones said in a statement. “I can’t wait to show America how special Nashville is.”

“I am over the moon to co-host NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE from Nashville,” Smith added. “I get to hang with the hottest acts in country music, some I’m lucky enough to call friends, on New Year’s Eve in my hometown! Sign me up!”