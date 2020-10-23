What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

Good morning! Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

Fact-checking the second presidential debate ✔️

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden faced off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, for the second and last presidential debate.

During the debate, the two fought over the coronavirus, climate and race.

Our VERIFY fact-checkers broke down claims from both President Trump and Biden.

Your guide for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 🏎️

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is here, and there is plenty to be excited about for both race enthusiasts and fair-weather fans alike.

The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg opens the IndyCar Series as it has for the past nine seasons. It brings racing fans from all over for a weekend full of fun, and, of course, fast cars.

So, what can you expect – especially during this time of the coronavirus pandemic? We have everything you need to know right here.

Rays up! ✨

Game 3 of the World Series is set for 8:08 p.m. tonight. The Rays and the Dodgers are tied at one win each heading into Game 3.

On Wednesday, the Rays won their first World Series game in 12 years.