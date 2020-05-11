What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay!

The election latest

As of Thursday morning, neither incumbent President Donald Trump nor Democratic challenger Joe Biden has reached the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House.

Biden won the battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday, pushing him to 264 votes. President Trump has 214 votes.

Tracking the tropics 🌀

Tropical Depression Eta is very disorganized this morning as it moves over Central America.

It is expected to make a turn northeast and head back into the Caribbean Friday. Eta is forecast to re-strengthen as it approaches Cuba on Sunday.

The primary concern now for Florida will be heavy rain and coastal flooding in South Florida. Right now, the National Hurricane Center has parts of the Tampa Bay area in its forecast cone.

EARLY CHECK ON #ETA | The system is VERY disorganized over Honduras this AM. It is expected to turn northeast, back into the Caribbean Friday and re-strengthen as it approaches Cuba on Sunday. Primary concern now for FL will be heavy rain and coastal flooding in south Florida. pic.twitter.com/ytueIaxHjQ — Grant Gilmore WTSP (@GrantWTSP) November 5, 2020

More companies offering work-from-home options 💻

If you have to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic because of your family, or other circumstances, getting another job can be tricky. But, there is hope. Companies are hiring people in entry-level positions to work from home.