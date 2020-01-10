What you need to know for Oct. 1, 2020

Good morning! Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's Thursday and the first day of a new month!

Let's kick things off with the stories you need to know about this morning.

New month, new laws ⚖️

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed multiple bills into law, many of which took effect on July 1.

However, several will actually become law today, Oct. 1.

From license plate fees to enhanced sentences for crimes against veterans, here's a list of what's going into law.

Teaching during a pandemic 📚

Remember Kaitlin Morris? She was the first-year teacher from Ridgecrest Elementary in Largo we talked to ahead of the school year. Now, we are checking back in with her and she shares with us the challenges and successes of teaching during the coronavirus pandemic

When we last caught up with Morris, she was a little nervous about starting her teaching career in the middle of a pandemic, she wasn't taught how to deal with masks and acrylic shields in class, but she still couldn't wait to meet the kids.

Now that she's been in the classroom for a little over a month, she says things are going well. The plexiglass and masks have pushed her to come up with creative ways to communicate with her students.

"I give them sticky notes that I write positive messages on and they started decorating their plexiglass with them. It turned out to be something so cute in my room. And the masks, I was worried about having to teach through a mask all day long and once you start wearing it. You forget you have it on."

The biggest challenge for Morris is the kids can't see her facial expressions and she can't see theirs.

"It is harder to kind of see how they're doing. Lots of giving me thumbs up, in the middle or thumbs down, nod if you hear me or say the color purple if you're paying attention, so I know. Because it's hard when you don't see how engaged they are."

#ICYMI ⚡

There's no party like a Stanley Cup victory party and Tampa Bay does it best.

Last night was filled with fun and fans as the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their Stanley Cup win with their community.

The Stanley Cup champions paraded through downtown before making their way to a culminating celebration at Raymond James Stadium.

We heard from coaches, owners, players, and many of them said the same thing: the trophy belongs as much to the fans as it does the team.