What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

'Don't let your guard down' 😷

That's the message a Tampa Bay area doctor has about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest guidelines on how COVID-19 spread.

This webpage updated late Monday night and now says "COVID-19 can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission." Small droplets and particles from someone who's infected can stay in the air for minutes to hours.

“We're slowly catching up with reality. The good science is creeping into the real world,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson with USF Public Health.

Wolfson said the CDC is finally acknowledging the coronavirus can spread through the air. Just two weeks ago, the agency pulled the same guidance off its website.

While the CDC's guidance may change, doctors say COVID-19 safety precautions won't.

Closed for your safety 🍴

Florida moved into Phase 3 of reopening at the end of September, allowing restaurants to fully reopen their indoor dining rooms without occupancy restrictions.

Some business owners understand the desire to reopen to the public and welcome back all of their customers but don't feel that it's safe enough to do it quite yet.

Joe Dodd who owns King of the Coop in Seminole Heights, said, "We're still going through this. There are still issues. If we can save somebody's life or keep people from getting sick, then let's do it."

That's why Dodd decided to keep the dining room at the Nashville hot chicken joint closed, despite the state's allowance.

The dining room will stay closed until Dodd's team says they feel safe having people eat inside. He says the decision will be made by his employees because his duty is to protect them first.

Tracking Hurricane Delta

Delta strengthened into the third major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season Tuesday morning.

The hurricane is now a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph. The National Hurricane Center says it's a dangerous hurricane and will bring life-threatening storm surge and strong winds to the northeast Yucatan coast.

Although some weakening is likely when Delta moves over the Yucatan peninsula, Delta is forecast to restrengthen as it moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night and Thursday. Delta could become a Category 4 hurricane again by late Thursday.

Hurricane Delta is expected to weaken as it nears the northern Gulf coast on Friday.