What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Let's get your Tuesday started here.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning! Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

Let's get started with the top stories you need to know about.

Tracking the tropics 🌀

Good news Tampa Bay: The latest forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta has shifted to the west and that means we are out of it.

The storm is now stationary in the southeastern Gulf. While some strengthening is expected as it turns north again, overall it is expected to be a weaker system as it tracks north.

A weaker storm means more of a westerly track.

Even though Tropical Storm Eta is moving away from Florida this morning, abundant moisture will continue to stream into Tampa Bay today.

4AM #ETA UPDATE | The storm is now stationary in the southeastern Gulf. While some strengthening is expected as it turns north again, overall it is expected to be a weaker system as it tracks north. A weaker storms means more of a westerly track. Tampa Bay is out of cone. #flwx pic.twitter.com/Z9vYXuFnXK — Grant Gilmore WTSP (@GrantWTSP) November 10, 2020

What's the timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine? 💉

Pfizer's surprising news that its COVID-19 vaccine might offer more protection than anticipated is raising questions about exactly how the different shots will make it to market.

The hard truth: Science moves at its own pace.

While COVID-19 vaccines are being developed at record speeds in hope of ending the pandemic, when they’re ready for prime time depends on a long list of research steps including how many study volunteers wind up getting the coronavirus — something scientists cannot control.

Here’s a look at the process.

'Tis the season

The bell ringing and red kettles outside stores signal it's the holiday season.

The Salvation Army knows that it's going to be a challenge this year. There's less foot traffic in shopping areas, so it's anticipating less income.

But, the need is greater than ever.

Based on the increase in services because of the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people this year with Christmas help, putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping put gifts under the tree.