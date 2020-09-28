What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

Good morning! Thanks for starting the morning with us on 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay. Let's get the work week started with some of today's top stories.

Tracking some tropical activity 🌀

Following a "power nap" during peak hurricane season, there is now some activity in the tropical Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center highlighted a new area to watch in the western Caribbean Sea Sunday evening. A wave crossing the Lesser Antilles could track further west. The potentially broad area of low pressure has a 20-percent chance of developing into a depression or storm within the next five days.

We have had 23 named storms this year, including two Greek letter storms. The next storm will be named Gamma.

Heading into Game 6 🏒

The Bolts are back, and looking to take home the Cup in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight.

The team almost closed out the series Saturday night in Game 5 but were bested by the Dallas Stars in double overtime.

We are still just One. Win. Away. And tonight could be the night the Bolts bring the Stanley Cup back to the sunshine state for the first time since 2004.

Bolts and Stars take the ice for puck drop at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Scattered rain and storms today 🌦️

We're looking at increasing rain chances today and tomorrow as a cold front approaches Wednesday.

It will be another hot and humid day with scattered showers and storms this afternoon through the evening.