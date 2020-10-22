What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up with us on Brightside.

Go Rays! ⚾

The Tampa Bay Rays captured their first World Series win in 12 years last night.

The 6-4 victory came at the expense of the Dodgers in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series, which is now tied at 1-1.

Game 3 is set for 8:08 p.m. Friday night.

Make sure you follow 10 Sports Anchor Grace Remington as she reports on the Word Series from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The final faceoff

We're almost there.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate tonight at 9 ET, at Belmont University in Nashville.

The final debate comes as more than 44 million people have already cast their ballots with 12 days still to go.

Helping the hungry 🍈

Plums, peaches, lychees, starfruit, bananas and blueberries are just a few of the things available to a Tampa Bay community through a free food forest.

More than 30 different options were all planted by volunteers at Keep Manatee Beautiful, and it's dedicated to the Washington Park community in Bradenton.

Jennifer Hoffman, the executive director of Keep Manatee Beautiful, says the area is considered a food desert, meaning it's more than two miles to the nearest grocery store.