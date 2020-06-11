What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! We have made it to Friday.

Where does the 2020 presidential election stand?

With Election Day threatening to stretch into election week, it seems like the wait for the 2020 presidential race to be called could be a long one.

According to the Associated Press, Former Vice President Joe Biden leads with 264 electoral votes, while President Donald Trump trails behind with 214.

But while many mail-in and absentee ballots have yet to be counted across the nation, states like Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Alaska have yet to be called.

Just this morning, Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in Georgia by 917 votes. The Associated Press has not yet called the state for either candidate.

Don't stress 😰

Does the 2020 presidential election have you on the edge of your seat? Or maybe you're pacing around in your home as the race for the White House continues.

You are not alone! Just a quick scroll through social media and it'll show you all the anxiety people are feeling right now.

Here are five things you can do to help ease some of that election stress:

Limit media engagement. Watch and read things at specific times, not for hours a time. Do something today that you enjoy. Even if you don't think it will be fun, just do it. Give yourself grace for how you feel. It's probably normal. Get out of the house. Even if it's for a short time. Sunlight and fresh air can have a positive effect on your physical well being. Enjoy the people you have in your life. Allow them to have a greater impact on you than strangers.

Sunshine hangs around for Friday

The beautiful weather that we have enjoyed all week continues into our Friday.

The morning will start with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper mid-upper 60s. A few more scattered clouds will develop through the afternoon but still plan on plenty of sunshine as temperatures warm into the middle 80s.

It’ll also be a little breezy at times with ENE winds around 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.

The weekend, especially the back half, remains a little up in the air as Eta tracks north toward Cuba and south Florida.

Make sure to continue to check back with 10 Tampa Bay for the latest forecast and local impacts from Eta.