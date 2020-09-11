What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Get your Monday started with us.

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 🌀

Tropical Storm Eta continues to bring rounds of rain and strong winds to Florida.

The center of Eta is moving west off of the coast of southwest Florida this morning with bands of showers, pockets of heavy rain and squally conditions spiraling across the Florida Peninsula and into Tampa Bay.

These bands of rain and windy conditions will be stronger south of the immediate Tampa Bay area, closer to the center of the storm.

Tampa Bay should expect sustained winds throughout the day from the northeast ranging from 15-25 mph, gusting to 35-45 mph at times. Areas south of the area will likely see higher gusts.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the day but should begin to decrease in frequency through this evening.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Coast from north Englewood to Anna Maria Island, coastal and inland Manatee County, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, and coastal and inland Sarasota County.

The hurricane warning for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay has been replaced with a tropical storm warning.

Tropical Storm Eta made landfall at 11 p.m. Sunday on Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida.

Remembering a legend 🙏

Alex Trebek, who presided over the beloved quiz show “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years with dapper charm and a touch of school-master strictness, died Sunday. He was 80.

Trebek, who announced in 2019 that he had advanced pancreatic cancer, died at his California home, surrounded by family and friends, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said.

Celebrities, contestants, and fans of the show shared their memories and condolences after his passing.

What happens next?

In his victory speech to the nation, President-elect Joe Biden pledged to start working for the American people now.

10 Tampa Bay political analyst Lars Hafner says the president-elect's next two months will be focused on transitioning into the White House.