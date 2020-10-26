What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020

Good morning! Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

TAMPA, Fla

Let's kick off your workweek with the stories you need to know about.

Tracking the tropics 🌀

Tropical Storm Zeta continues to strengthen and is forecast to become a hurricane later this morning.

NOAA Hurricane Hunters found it had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph-- a Category 1 hurricane has winds of 74 mph.

Zeta is forecast to bring hurricane conditions and storm surge to parts of the Yucatan Peninsula today. Later this week, it is expected to impact the northern Gulf Coast.

Now that we have reached the name Zeta, the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, we are one away from tying the all-time record of named storms (28) set in 2005.

It's a family affair ⚾

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Charlie Morton's mom has a reputation.

Several Rays player parents claim she's the loudest among them. Jeanne Pfeilsticker sends her son Morton a text before and after every game, he pitches.

With MLB's COVID-19 restrictions on non-bubbled family members and friends visiting players, Pfeilsticker can't embrace Morton with her arms, but she can with her voice.

Hiring movers? Here's what you need to know.

With so many people relocating during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding a company that's following CDC guidelines is important.

We talked to an expert who told us what people should be looking for when hiring some help.

Get a written estimate that's done either in-home or virtually. That way you understand exactly how you are being charged for the move. Check movers' equipment and storage. How do the trucks look? Where will your things be stored? Is it clean and secure? Find out about employees: Are they uniformed? How do they do their training? Are they background checked? Drug tests. It's very important today to make sure you're getting the best value, not just the lowest price when selecting a mover.