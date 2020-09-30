What you need to know for Sept. 30, 2020

Good morning! Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! Happy hump-day!

Let's get started with the stories you need to know about.

Time to celebrate 🎉

The Lightning landed back in Tampa Bay Tuesday and brought a special guest with them: The Stanley Cup.

After beating the Dallas Stars in Game 6 Monday in the Stanley Cup Final, the Bolts are finally home and Tampa Bay is ready to celebrate.

The first thing happening today is a boat parade at 5 p.m. Fans can gather along the Tampa Riverwalk to cheer on the team.

You can find a map of the parade route here.

Then at 7:30 p.m., the party will move to Raymond James Stadium for the 2020 Stanley Cup Champions Celebration. The event is free, but you must have a ticket.

Fact-checking the first presidential debate ✔️

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden faced off in Cleveland Tuesday for the first presidential debate.

Our VERIFY researchers worked to fact-check the claims and statements both nominees made in real-time. They looked into almost a dozen claims made by both nominees and took a deeper dive into the facts.

Socks and sandals weather 🥶

A cold front has moved through and you will certainly notice it this morning.

Winds have shifted to the north and temperatures across the area are running about 10-15 degrees cooler than Tuesday morning.

Many places are starting with temperatures in the low-middle 60s. As the cooler and drier air moves in from the north today temperatures will gradually warm, but only into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a little more cloud cover south, closer to the front that will stall over South Florida.