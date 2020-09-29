What you need to know Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Good morning Lightning fans! Thank you for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside this morning.

Bringing it home, baby! 🏆

Your Tampa Bay Lightning are the Stanley Cup Champions!

After spending months in the NHL "bubble," the Tampa Bay Lightning leave with the Stanley Cup after a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars.

Goals from Point and Blake Coleman and a 22-save shutout by Andrei Vasilevskiy in Game 6 were enough to power the Lightning to their second championship after winning it in 2004.

How you can celebrate 🎉

From a special edition Bud Light bottle to a boat parade-- Bolts fans have plenty of ways celebrate the team's big win.

On Wednesday, the Lightning will host a boat parade and then a fan rally to celebrate their Stanley Cup victory.

Starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 31, fans can gather along the City of Tampa Riverwalk for the 2020 Stanley Cup Champions Boat Parade. Then, at 7:30 p.m. the 2020 Stanley Cup Celebration at Raymond James Stadium gets started.

Tickets go on sale for the celebration at Raymond James at 1 p.m. today.

And, what a better way to celebrate than with an ice-cold beer?

Bud Light is set to roll out a special edition "Bud Lightning" bottle commemorating the Bolts' victory over the Dallas Stars.

The bottles are expected to hit the market come December, with the exact roll-out coming in the next few weeks. In the meantime, fans can score a rebate for a six-pack of Bud Light worth up to $10 through Oct. 10.

Can't forget National Coffee Day ☕

If all the Stanley Cup excitement wasn't enough to get you going this morning, we have some good news-- or should we say brews?

Today is National Coffee Day and we have some coffee shop beverages for you to try at home.