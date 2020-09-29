What you need to know Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay, thanks for starting your Tuesday with us.
Let's get started with the stories you need to know about.
Bringing it home, baby! 🏆
Your Tampa Bay Lightning are the Stanley Cup Champions!
After spending months in the NHL "bubble," the Tampa Bay Lightning leave with the Stanley Cup after a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars.
Goals from Point and Blake Coleman and a 22-save shutout by Andrei Vasilevskiy in Game 6 were enough to power the Lightning to their second championship after winning it in 2004.
How you can celebrate 🎉
From a special edition Bud Light bottle to a boat parade-- Bolts fans have plenty of ways celebrate the team's big win.
On Wednesday, the Lightning will host a boat parade and then a fan rally to celebrate their Stanley Cup victory.
Starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 31, fans can gather along the City of Tampa Riverwalk for the 2020 Stanley Cup Champions Boat Parade. Then, at 7:30 p.m. the 2020 Stanley Cup Celebration at Raymond James Stadium gets started.
Tickets go on sale for the celebration at Raymond James at 1 p.m. today.
And, what a better way to celebrate than with an ice-cold beer?
Bud Light is set to roll out a special edition "Bud Lightning" bottle commemorating the Bolts' victory over the Dallas Stars.
The bottles are expected to hit the market come December, with the exact roll-out coming in the next few weeks. In the meantime, fans can score a rebate for a six-pack of Bud Light worth up to $10 through Oct. 10.
Can't forget National Coffee Day ☕
If all the Stanley Cup excitement wasn't enough to get you going this morning, we have some good news-- or should we say brews?
Today is National Coffee Day and we have some coffee shop beverages for you to try at home.
So, grab your favorite mug and give one these a try.