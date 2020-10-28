What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning and happy hump-day! Thank you for starting the day with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

Let's take a look at the day's top stories.

Thank you, Rays! ✨

The season might be over, but the Tampa Bay Rays will be back.

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series but the Rays' phenomenal season gave us a reason to celebrate.

The Rays will go into 2021 after a season in which they led the American League and became American League champions for the second time in franchise history.

Come one, come all: How Florida's diverse population has an impact on the election 🗳️

Florida has everything imaginable.

Beautiful beaches and beautiful people – a mix of paradise and pageantry. It’s also the perfect backdrop for political theatre on the first Tuesday of November every election season.

2020 is no different.

The Sunshine State, and its 29 electoral college votes, has become the all-important battleground for the road to the White House. Since 1996, Florida’s margin of victory has been 2.6 percent, the smallest of any state in the country, so whether it’s reelecting President Donald Trump for another four years, or Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden supplanting him – truly, every vote matters.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month

Bullying is more prevalent than ever this year.

It's happening across the board to all ages, but especially kids and teens because of the COVID-19 pandemic and how much time they are spending online.

Here are the five types of bullying:

Verbal

Physical

Mental

Emotional

Cyberbullying