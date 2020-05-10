What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

Good morning! Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for starting your week with us on 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

Let's take a look at some of the top stories you need to know about.

Registration deadline 🗳️

Today is the last day you can register to vote in Florida.

Do you still need to register or check your status? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Florida makes it fairly easy to register to vote online. You can do that here.

Not sure if you're registered to vote already? You can check here.

You can also find other important deadlines and voter tools here.

Checking in on the tropics 🌀

The tropics are active once again.

Right now, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Gamma and Tropical Depression 26.

Tropical Depression 26 formed Sunday night in the central Caribbean Sea. It is forecast to reach tropical storm strength later today and then hurricane strength after it moves into the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

Tropical Storm Gamma made landfall Saturday afternoon near Tulum, Mexico.

Gamma will bring heavy rains and possible flash flooding over parts of southeastern Mexico, Central America and western Cuba.

Are you ready for some football? 🏈

The matchup between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs is going primetime.

Following the revelation of several players on both teams, including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL announced the teams will play at 7:05 p.m. Monday. That's on CBS -- 10 Tampa Bay.

The Atlanta Falcons-Green Bay Packers game will air at 8:30 p.m. Monday on ESPN.